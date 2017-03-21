By Clara Denina and Barbara Lewis
LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 London bankers are vying for
contracts after Rio Tinto said it had set up a
new unit, Rio Tinto Ventures, to develop more specialised mining
prospects as it seeks to reduce its reliance on bulk
commodities, three banking sources said.
The big miners have traditionally relied on producing
high-margin commodities, such as coal and iron, for the largest
part of their earnings. tmsnrt.rs/1UBlQ67
But, as the commodity price crash of 2015 and early 2016
underlined, that leaves them exposed to violent swings in
commodity prices and ultimately the risk of stranded assets if
factors such as a shift to greener fuels or an increase in
metals recycling fundamentally change demand.
Rio Tinto last month said Rio Tinto
Ventures was seeking to identify projects aligned with its
analysis of such macro trends.
At least three international banks have pitched for business
with Rio Tinto's new unit, based on developing projects for
various products ranging from lithium to soda ash, the sources
said.
"We are talking to Rio," one of the sources said. "They are
open to exploring projects in more exotic metals."
Outlining its plans for Rio Tinto Ventures, Rio has said the
arm could produce commodities that have not so far been central
to its business, giving as an example its discovery in Serbia of
the promising new mineral jadarite, which contains lithium and
borates.
"The idea is to capture value beyond our core portfolio with
a focus on new and emerging commodities," Bold Baatar, Rio
Tinto's chief executive of energy and minerals, said at a
conference in South Africa in February.
"I see this as an opportunity to build upon our capabilities
through commercial partnerships, investing in the future of the
company in projects and commodities that will create value."
Partnerships can also help to maximise exploration budgets
that mining companies reduced in response to the commodity price
crash and are unlikely to restore to pre-slump levels as the
chances of success diminish.
Rio told investors last year it anticipated capital
expenditure staying at around $2 billion per year for the next
three years, adding that the correlation between exploration
spending and discovery rates ceased in around 2005 as finding
new, high-quality deposits is proving harder when the best
reserves have been depleted.
