April 12 A landslide at Rio Tinto's
Bingham Canyon mine in Utah extended further into the pit than
predicted, and there was greater damage to equipment than
previously estimated, Rio's Kennecott unit said on Friday.
Kennecott Utah Copper, which operates the mine that is near
Salt Lake City, said it had not yet determined the impact of the
slide, which occurred late on Wednesday, or a time frame for
resuming mining operations.
Photos published by Salt Lake City's Deseret News show
debris extending from the top of the massive pit mine to its
floor, slicing through terraced roads and burying trucks. []
"The size of the slide was significant," the company said in
an emailed statement. "We don't have information yet regarding
the magnitude or impact. We do know that the flow into the pit
extended beyond the scenarios we forecasted, having a greater
impact on equipment."
The company said on Thursday that all employees were
accounted for and safe.
In its latest statement, Kennecott said there had been some
damage to equipment and to a building structure in the mine. It
said experts had not been granted access to the mine.
Landslides can seriously disrupt operations at open pit
operations. Lundin Mining Corp resumed production at
its Aguablanca nickel-copper mine in Spain nearly two years
after heavy rains caused a slide there.
A note on Kennecott's website says the mine's visitor center
will not reopen in 2013.
STILL SMELTING, REFINING
Justin Jones, a spokesman for Kennecott, said earlier on
Friday that Bingham Canyon was still producing copper from
stockpiled material. Jones could not say then how long the
smelting and refining process could continue, and that was still
being assessed.
"The mine itself is very large, and there are possibilities
that we can begin starting portions of the mine, you know,
within a few days, thus not interrupting the production of
copper," he said.
Kennecott is the second-largest copper producer in the
United States, and Bingham Canyon, one of the world's largest
open pits, produced 163,200 tonnes of copper last year, as well
as 200,000 ounces of gold.
In a note to clients, BMO Capital Markets analyst Tony
Robson said that on a provisional basis, he expects between
80,000 and 160,000 tonnes of copper could be lost this year, and
production could be affected in 2014 and 2015 as well.
Rio said last June that it would invest $660 million over
the next seven years to extend the life of the mine to 2029,
from 2018.