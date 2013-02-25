Feb 25 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust on Monday sold C$250 million ($243 million) of five-year senior unsecured debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.87 percent debentures, due March 5, 2018, were priced at 100.264 to yield 2.813 percent or 140 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The bookrunning managers of the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.