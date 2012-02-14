EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Feb 14 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust posted a 20 percent rise in quarterly funds from operation, helped by an increase in net operating income.
Fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) -- a key measure of profitability for real estate companies -- rose to C$100 million, or 36 Canadian cents a unit, from C$83 million, or 33 Canadian cents a unit, a year ago.
RioCan maintained an occupancy rate of 97.6 percent in the quarter, the company said.
Net operating income rose C$19 million over a year ago.
Same-store and same-property net operating income went up by about 2 percent.
Units of the Toronto-based REIT, which have gained about 10 percent in value in the last three months, closed at C$26.95 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has