FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Rioglass Solar, the world's
top maker of mirrors used in solar thermal power plants, will
buy some solar assets from Germany's Siemens, one of
Rioglass's co-owners said on Wednesday.
Rioglass Solar has signed an agreement with Siemens to
acquire its receiver technology and related manufacturing assets
in the area of concentrated solar power (CSP) for an undisclosed
sum, buyout firm Vorndran Mannheims Capital (VMCap) said.
In contrast to the more common technology of photovoltaics
(PV) - where solar panels are used to turn sunlight into
electricity - CSP uses mirrors to harness the sun's rays to
produce steam and drive turbines to produce electricity.
Receivers are a key component in CSP systems which turn
sunlight into heat and must withstand temperatures of several
hundred degrees Celsius.
"CSP is a market where you cater to utilities," said Helmut
Vorndran, co-founder of VMCap, which owns most of Rioglass
Laminar, a vehicle that holds 50 percent minus one share in
Rioglass Solar.
"We think that the war that has taken place in the PV
industry will not break out in the CSP sector due to structural
reasons," he said.
The CSP sector is much smaller than PV, where fierce
competition from Asian peers had driven down equipment prices,
leading to a wave of insolvencies, predominantly in Germany, the
world's largest solar market.
Siemens put solar thermal power plant maker Solel and its
photovoltaics unit up for sale about a year ago, pulling the
plug after accumulating losses of around 1 billion euros ($1.33
billion).
In June, Siemens said it was shutting down Solel, which
makes components used in solar-thermal power stations, having
failed to find a buyer. It had by then completely written down
the 2009 purchase price of $418 million.
The exit from solar energy, which will leave Siemens with
wind and hydro power in the renewable energy sector, was a blow
to since-ousted Chief Executive Peter Loescher, who had hoped
Siemens would prove just as successful in solar as it has been
in wind power.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
David Cowell)