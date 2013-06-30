* Bougainville residents sued over activity linked to mine
* 9th Circuit rules after top U.S. court narrows law's reach
By Jonathan Stempel
June 28 Benefiting from a recent U.S. Supreme
Court decision, Rio Tinto Plc has won the dismissal of a
nearly 13-year-old U.S. lawsuit accusing the Anglo-Australian
mining company of complicity in human rights abuses on the South
Pacific island of Bougainville.
Friday's ruling by a majority of an 11-judge panel of the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ends litigation begun in 2000.
Roughly 10,000 current and former Bougainville residents had
sought to hold Rio Tinto responsible for human rights violations
and thousands of deaths linked to polluting a copper and gold
mine it once ran.
The ruling follows the Supreme Court's April 17 decision in
Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Petroleum Co, where the justices
limited the sweep of a 1789 U.S. law that lawyers had used for
roughly three decades to fight human rights abuses worldwide.
Five justices said the Alien Tort Statute was meant to cover
international law violations occurring in the United States, and
that violations elsewhere must "touch and concern" U.S.
territory "with sufficient force" to displace that presumption.
The Bougainville residents alleged that after workers in
1988 began to sabotage the Rio Tinto mine, the company goaded
Papua New Guinea's government to exact retribution and conspired
to impose a blockade, leading to thousands of civilian deaths.
On April 22, the Supreme Court threw out an earlier 9th
Circuit ruling that let the lawsuit proceed, and asked it to
revisit the matter in light of Kiobel.
Steve Berman, a lawyer for the Bougainville plaintiffs, did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
He had asked the 9th Circuit to send the case back to the
Los Angeles district court so that his clients could try to
proceed with other claims, "sans invocation of the ATS."
Kiobel was also cited this week by a Virginia federal judge
who dismissed a lawsuit accusing defense contractor CACI
International Inc of conspiring to torture detainees a
decade ago at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.
The judge in that case said that because the alleged abuse
occurred outside the United States, he lacked jurisdiction to
consider claims by four former detainees. They plan to appeal.
The case is Sarei et al v. Rio Tinto Plc et al, 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 02-56256.