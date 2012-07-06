TORONTO, July 5 Unionized workers at Rio Tinto
Alcan's Alma aluminum smelter in northern Quebec have
approved a new contract ending an extended lockout, the union
and the company confirmed late on Thursday.
The approval comes more than six months after Rio Tinto
Alcan locked out its unionized workers after contract talks
failed at the smelter, located some 500 kilometers (310 miles)
northeast of Montreal.
The two parties reached an agreement in principal on the
contract earlier this week.
"We are extremely pleased that the employees voted in favor
of the tentative agreement," Etienne Jacques, chief operating
officer at Rio Tinto Alcan, said in a statement. "The agreement
will help protect the competitiveness of the Alma plant in the
future."
The old contract expired on Dec. 31 and the workers were
locked out on New Year's day. Rio has been operating the plant
at about one-third capacity with non-unionized workers since
early January.
Rio Tinto Alcan said its unionized employees would start
returning to work over the next few weeks, followed by the
progressive restart of full smelter operations.
The United Steelworkers union, which represents 780
unionized workers at Alma, has sharply criticized Rio for the
lockout and accused the mining giant of beginning "a major
assault on workers and communities."
The union celebrated the new contract as a victory for the
local community and its future.
Rio Tinto acquired the bulk of its Canadian operations
through its $38 billion takeover of Canadian aluminum producer
Alcan in November 2007.