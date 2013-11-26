* Rio dumps plan to convert Gove to gas

* Gove bauxite mining unaffected

* Gove plant part of business Rio attempted to sell

MELBOURNE, Nov 26 Rio Tinto is reviewing the future of its loss-making Gove alumina refinery in Australia in light of worsening market conditions, after deciding not to convert the plant to use gas-fired power, the global miner said on Tuesday.

"Despite considerable efforts to improve the refinery's performance, continuing low alumina prices, a high exchange rate and substantial after-tax losses for the refinery are key factors under consideration," a Rio Tinto spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The comments came after a newspaper reported that the global miner was expected to decide as early as this week to wind down the plant, which is part of the Pacific Aluminium business that Rio failed to sell and reintegrated into the company in August.

Rio said it would still mine bauxite at Gove no matter what happens to the refinery. Bauxite is refined to produce alumina, which is then processed to yield aluminium.

The company produced 1.6 million tonnes of alumina in the first nine months of this year at Gove, down 22 percent from the same period in 2012, and produced 5.8 million tonnes of bauxite, down only slightly from the same period last year.

Earlier this year, Rio Tinto had lined up a deal with the Australian and Northern Territory governments to secure gas supplies for the plant, to replace more expensive diesel, with the help of a state-subsidised pipeline.

However a new territory chief minister in July cut the amount of gas that was to be set aside for the plant, looking to ensure that Northern Territory taxpayers would not face potential energy shortages and higher power bills.

Rio said on Tuesday there was nothing more that either the federal or territory governments could reasonably be expected to do to support the business case for using gas.

The company plans to consult its 1,400 workers and the local community in the coming weeks and said it would announce its decision as soon as possible. The refinery is the biggest employer on the Gove Peninsula, about 650 km (400 miles) east of Darwin.

Rio's shares slipped 0.6 percent to A$65.03, slightly underperforming the materials sector.