* WHAT: Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton June quarter production

* WHEN: July 17 Rio Tinto, July 18 BHP

* Labour battle, mine closure, rain to hurt BHP coal output

* BHP oil output watched for clues on shale gas writedown

* Iron ore output bright spot for Rio, BHP

By James Regan

SYDNEY, July 13 BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are set to show solid growth in quarterly iron ore output next week, while BHP's coal production takes a hit from labour disputes and rains, as the miners also grapple with price pressures from a weak global economy.

BHP, the world's biggest miner, is expected to post a sharp drop in coking coal output in the June quarter from the 7.3 million tonnes it produced in the previous three months.

"There's no doubt it'll be a weak number," said CLSA analyst Hayden Bairstow, noting that anything better than that would be a "reasonable result" based on expectations.

BHP and Mitsubishi Corp's coal mines in eastern Australia's Bowen Basin are capable of supplying up to a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded coking coal but the joint venture is producing far less and force majeure has been in effect since April due to work stoppages by a third of the workforce.

The coal operations of BHP, which is due to report June quarter production on July 18, also had to struggle with bad weather over the period and saw the closure of the loss-making Norwich Park mine in Queensland.

IRON ORE ROBUST

BHP and Rio Tinto, which files its quarterly production report on July 17, are widely tipped to show solid growth in iron ore production to record levels.

"The biggest surprises are going to come in the financials," said UBS analyst Glyn Lawcock.

Rio Tinto's first-half underlying earnings are expected to slump by around a quarter, while BHP's June half attributable profit before one-offs is expected to fall around 14 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Both have been hit by drops in the prices of iron ore, coal and aluminium.

Benchmark iron ore prices are trading nearly 25 percent below where they were a year ago.

"The company (BHP) is reminding everybody, 'While we're selling all our product, sometimes the price we're getting for it is not the price you're seeing on the screen,'" Lawcock said.

Port Hedland, Australia's top iron ore port, which is dominated by BHP, posted a record quarter, with total iron ore shipments of 64.7 million tonnes.

Rio and BHP, the world's second- and third-biggest iron ore producers, respectively, have cautioned over easing demand in the biggest market, China, but are still aiming to progressively lift output through at least the middle of the decade.

BHP has already advised that its iron ore production will beat an earlier target of 159 million tonnes by 5 percent for its financial year to June 30, 2012, taking output to 167 million tonnes for the year.

That would imply June quarter production of around 48 million tonnes, up from 37.9 million tonnes in the March quarter, when production and shipments were disrupted by cyclones.

Rio is expected to reiterate it is on track to yield 240 million tonnes of iron ore in calendar 2012 as it moves closer to an annualised production target of 283 million tonnes.

SHALE RISKS

There will also be scrutiny on BHP's petroleum production after concerns in the market that the world's biggest miner paid over the odds for its $17 billion acquisition of U.S. shale gas assets last year.

With natural gas prices having slumped since it bought those assets, BHP has made a push to step up drilling from the shale acreage that has more liquids, rather than gas, which could help limit the pain from the badly timed acquisition.

"That's probably where the risk is -- in petroleum. It's hard to gauge how hard they push and ramp up the liquids drilling in Eagle Ford," said Bairstow, referring to the Eagle Ford shale gas acreage.

Analysts expect BHP to unveil a writedown of at least $3 billion on the business at its financial results in August.

Oil output will also have been hit by an extended shutdown of the Atlantis field in the Gulf of Mexico, due to come back up only in the current quarter.