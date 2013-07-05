July 5 Canada's two biggest pension funds are
separately looking for partners to potentially bid on Rio
Tinto's stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada,
the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing two people
familiar with the matter.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Quebec's Caisse
de depot et placement du Quebec are "sounding out" other major
institutional investors, the Journal said.
The Canada Pension Plan was not immediately available to
comment and Caisse declined to comment.
Rio received 13 to 15 initial bids for its 59 percent stake
in Canada's largest iron ore producer and drew up a shortlist of
roughly half that number, sources with knowledge of the
situation said in early June.
The global miner, like its rivals, has promised to focus on
key assets and sell off non-core operations as it stares down a
$19 billion debt burden and weak commodity prices.
When news of the possible sale broke in March, an industry
source said a deal could value IOC's stake above $1.8 billion.
The Journal said the stake could be worth some $4 billion.
A spokesman for Rio Tinto declined to comment.