LONDON, June 3 Global miner Rio Tinto
has received 13 to 15 initial bids for its majority stake in
Canada's largest iron ore producer and has drawn up a shortlist
of roughly half that number, sources with knowledge of the
situation said.
Along with rivals, Rio has promised to focus on its key
assets and sell off non-core operations as, it wrestles with a
$19 billion debt burden, sluggish demand and weaker prices.
One of the sources said on Monday that the shortlist had
been whittled down to 5 to 6 suitors after initial bids were
submitted for Rio's 59 percent holding in Iron Ore Company of
Canada (IOC) last month.
The source said it was unclear when binding bids would be
due, as Rio was still seeking additional interest in the coming
weeks from buyers including some of China's largest players, so
far absent.
Rio declined to comment.