BRISBANE May 10 Global miner Rio Tinto
said it was cautious about stepping up capital spending and
capital returns to shareholders as the global environment
remains highly volatile, having learned from its experience
during the global financial crisis.
"So we live in a dangerous, volatile, unpredictable world
and we do not want to be caught in a situation where we have to
cut back capital expenditure programmes at the expense of our
shareholders," Chairman Jan du Plessis told shareholders.
"So that is why we've adopted a cautious approach. We've
been burned before and we've learned the lesson and we want to
be cautious going forward."
He said the company did not want to be in a situation where
it may have to pull back spending on expansion projects then
restart them, a process it went through at hefty cost during the
financial crisis.