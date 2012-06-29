* Sees pick up in Chinese economic growth in H2

* Optimistic for commodity growth in U.S.

* Still believes in strong long-term demand picture

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 29 Global miner Rio Tinto said it expected economic growth in China, the world's top consumer of raw materials, to rise above 8 percent this year.

A slowdown in Chinese growth this year has translated into weaker consumption of raw materials such as copper and oil, contributing to a slide in commodities prices.

"We expect Chinese growth to be above 8 percent this year despite lower export demand and monetary tightening," Rio said in a presentation on its website.

"Recent fiscal and monetary loosening should lead to a pick-up in growth in H2 2012," Vivek Tulpulé, Rio's chief economist, said in a presentation.

A Chinese finance ministry official said on Thursday the country was confident it could meet its 2012 economic growth target of 7.5 percent.

Rio also was optimistic about the outlook for U.S. demand for commodities, even though first-quarter U.S. economic growth came below expectations.

"Commodity growth may remain resilient as the housing recovery is still in effect," the company said.

Rio, the world No. 3 miner, last month reaffirmed that it was a little more confident about the outlook for commodities demand than it was six months previously and said markets were "reasonably robust" for most of its products.

The presentation gave no outlook for global commodities demand for this year but said its belief in the longer-term demand picture was unchanged due to per capita income growth in emerging market countries such as China and India.

BHP Billiton said last month it expected commodity markets to cool further, and it put the brakes on a plan to spend $80 billion over five years to expand.

The Reuters Jefferies CRB index of 19 commodities is on track to fall 12 percent in the second quarter.

The losses in June would be a fourth straight month of decline, its longest losing streak since an eight-month slide from mid-2008 to early 2009.