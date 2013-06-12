US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
SYDNEY, June 12 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is bidding for a 29 percent stake in Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's Coal & Allied unit, valued at an estimated $2 billion, two sources familiar with the process said.
It will be up against China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd, India's Aditya Birla Group and Coal India, which are also eying bids for the stake in Coal & Allied and the Clermont mine that Rio has put up for sale.
Marubeni declined to comment.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
