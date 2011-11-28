UPDATE 1-Qatar closes helium plants amid rift with Arab powers
* Early sign of possible impact on global commodities markets
MELBOURNE Nov 28 Coal & Allied shareholders approved a A$1.53 billion ($1.49 billion) buy out by Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp on Monday, the company said.
The offer was raised to A$125 a share in August. Coal & Allied's shares last traded at A$124.35. ($1 = 1.0253 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)
TUNIS, June 13 Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and German oil firm Wintershall have agreed an interim deal to resume production, a step forward in a contract dispute that was blocking up to 160,000 barrels per day.