PARKES, Australia Aug 24 The positive long-term
outlook for copper remains intact, Rio Tinto
copper division chief Andrew Harding said on Friday.
Debate over whether the decade-long bull run in commodities
has ended has ramped up in recent days as China heads for the
slowest pace of annual growth in more than a decade, driving
down the prices of copper, iron ore and other raw materials.
Rio's larger rival, BHP Billiton , earlier
this week shelved tens of billions of dollars in expansion plans
due to soaring development costs, a high Australian dollar and
an uncertain outlook, prompting Australia's resources minister
to say the boom was over.
"The long term copper outlook remains positive," Harding
told reporters at Rio's 55,000 tonnes per year Northparkes
copper mine in western New South Wales.
Copper prices have been on a downtrend for most of this year
since reaching a peak of $8,760 per tonne in February but have
rallied in recent days. On Friday, the benchmark three-month
contract at the London Metal Exchange stood at
$7,684.5/tonne.
Rio is forecasting production of 580,000 tonnes of mined
copper and 300,000 tonnes of refined copper in 2012.
Work at Rio's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia was 94
percent complete and first commercial production was expected by
2013, Harding added.