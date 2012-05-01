ABU DHABI May 1 Rio Tinto hopes
to seal the sale of four alumina plants in France and Germany by
the end of September, the chief executive of its aluminium arm
said, advancing its push to reduce its footprint in the highly
competitive sector.
Rio Tinto Alcan said at the end of March it had received a
binding offer from private equity group HIG for its three
specialty alumina plants in France and one in Germany and would
respond to the offer after consulting unions.
The head of the unit said on Tuesday the deal now looks set
to be concluded in the next five months.
"It is going very well and if all goes well we should finish
the transaction some time in the third quarter," Jacynthe Cote
said at an aluminium conference in Abu Dhabi.
Rio Tinto unveiled plans last October to sell 13 assets only
four years after buying aluminium giant Alcan in one of the
sector's biggest ever deals.
The world's third-largest diversified miner is selling the
non-metallurgical grade alumina plants - in Gardanne, La Bathie
and Beyrede in southern France and Teutschenthal in Germany - as
part of a worldwide plan to scale back its aluminium business.
Energy-hungry aluminium production is under threat in Europe
from smelters in countries with lower fuel prices, notably China
and the Middle East.
Rio Tinto is also looking to spin off its Australian Pacific
Aluminium business but is prepared to wait to get the best value
from any asset sale.
"On our Australia and New Zealand businesses, we are not
rushing into any transactions and until now there has been no
decision made on the methodology," Cote said adding that the
company had not yet decided whether to sell Pacific Aluminum or
hold an initial public offering.
She said the world aluminium market looks broadly balanced
or even slightly oversupplied this year but that providing there
is no global economic downturn the aluminium market could start
to tighten next year.