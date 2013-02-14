* H2 underlying profit slumps 47 pct, beats forecasts
* Iron ore makes up nearly all of group's H2 earnings
* Rio shares hit 1-year high ahead of results
* Rio sees pick-up in China continuing
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Feb 14 Rio Tinto's new chief
flagged he would slash costs, spend capital more carefully and
focus on shareholder value after the world's no.3 miner reported
a $3 billion loss, its first ever full-year loss.
Chief Executive Sam Walsh was anointed last month when his
predecessor was sacked for misjudged aluminium and coal
acquisitions that led to $14.4 billion in writedowns and left
the company in the red.
"We can do better and I will improve this great company
further," Walsh told reporters, saying he would take a more
aggressive approach to selling assets that no longer fitted with
the company's goals.
Rio reported a 47 percent plunge in half-year underlying
profit, its worst since 2009 due to sharp falls in commodity
prices, although the result was slightly better than expected.
Underlying profit fell to $4.149 billion for July-December
2012 from $7.768 billion a year earlier, based on Reuters
calculations. Analysts on average had forecast a half-year
underlying profit of $3.93 billion.
Ahead of his first outing as chief executive, investors said
the biggest challenges facing Walsh are to decide what to do
with the group's Pacific Aluminium and diamonds businesses, both
stuck on the auction block for over a year, and how to drive
growth outside its powerhouse iron ore business, which generates
nearly all of Rio's profits.
Walsh, 63, led the iron ore unit for nine years, slashing
costs, securing stakes in high quality deposits, and automating
operations with driverless trucks and trains run from a
high-tech centre 1,500 kilometres (940 miles) away from the
mines.
Cost-cutting is high on his agenda, with Walsh flagging the
company would rip out more than $5 billion in costs by the end
of 2014. Investors are eager to hear how exactly it plans to
meet that goal.
"Throughout 2013 and 2014 we will seek to enhance margins at
our existing businesses by unlocking substantial productivity
improvements, aggressively reducing costs and better managing
our sustaining capital," Walsh said in a statement.
Under pressure from investors concerned that big miners
wasted cash during the boom times and should have rewarded
shareholders more generously, Rio raised its final dividend to
94.5 cents a share, well above forecasts around 87.5 cents.
"The market will like the lift in the dividend," said UBS
analyst Glyn Lawcock.
Rio Tinto, like bigger rival BHP Billiton,
has a "progressive" dividend policy that calls for it to
steadily increase dividends in good times and bad, a policy that
analysts say should be scrapped.
The iron ore business, which Walsh led until January, made
up nearly all of Rio Tinto's second-half underlying earnings,
with higher volumes partly offsetting a drop in prices,
cushioning losses in aluminium operations.
For the full year, Rio reported a $2.99 billion loss,
reflecting writedowns on its Alcan takeover in 2007 and a coal
acquisition in Mozambique, where transport challenges have
slowed development and coal output estimates have been cut.
Rio's shares touched a one-year high in Australia of A$72.30
ahead of the result. The stock has climbed nearly 30 percent
over the past six months, outperforming the broader market
as metals demand in China has picked up.
Iron ore prices have nearly doubled from a trough around $87
a tonne last September to the current price around $155.