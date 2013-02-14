BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
SYDNEY Feb 14 Rio Tinto said it paid no tax under Australia's new Mineral Resources Rent Tax (MRRT), introduced during the middle of last year, chief executive Sam Walsh said on Thursday.
Walsh also told reporters he was not working on any acquisitions at present, focusing instead on better controlling costs and selling non-core and under-performing assets.
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.