UPDATE 1-Qatar closes helium plants amid rift with Arab powers
* Early sign of possible impact on global commodities markets
MELBOURNE Nov 28 Global miner Rio Tinto sees no material impact on its business from the euro zone debt crisis, Chief Executive Tom Albanese told reporters on Monday.
The company has aluminium smelters in Europe which it is closing down or planning to sell, but otherwise has little direct exposure to Europe. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
TUNIS, June 13 Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and German oil firm Wintershall have agreed an interim deal to resume production, a step forward in a contract dispute that was blocking up to 160,000 barrels per day.