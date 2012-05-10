BRISBANE May 10 Rio Tinto, the world's
no.2 iron ore miner, said on Thursday it expects to pour most of
its capital spending into its Australian iron ore expansion,
where it says the returns outshine other mining projects
globally.
"But if for example I look at our plans over the next year
or two or three, the bulk of our capital expenditures are going
to go toward the expansion of the Pilbara operation in Western
Australia, which frankly I still believe is probably the most
attractive single investment opportunity anywhere in the
industry today," Chairman Jan du Plessis told shareholders at
the group's annual meeting in Brisbane.
He said while the company was well aware of shareholders
clamouring for capital to be returned rather than splashed on
costly expansions, the company was unlikely to consider buying
back its Australian shares as long as they continued to trade at
a substantial premium to its UK-listed shares.