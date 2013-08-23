* Rio team found 9 "tier one" deposits since 2002
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Aug 23 Big miners such as Rio Tinto
can slash exploration spending and still make valuable
finds but they must resist the temptation to stop searching
entirely or they will pay later, the company's head of
exploration said.
The secret of successful exploration on a budget, according
to Rio's Stephen McIntosh, is prioritisation and planning.
"If something is not making it, we will get out quickly or
divest that opportunity, so we can reinvest into something that
will be of value to Rio Tinto," McIntosh said.
Total withdrawal from exploration - attractive as it has no
impact on current production - could hit earnings in decades to
come especially at a time when smaller explorers and miners
cannot raise cash to fill the gap left by big players.
"If you stop your most fundamental greenfield exploration,
for the majors you won't miss it for a very long time. But you
will wake up one day, want to the go to the cupboard of future
options and find it a little bit bare," McIntosh said in a
telephone interview from Singapore.
Cutting exploration, has proved an easy win for miners under
pressure, as prices and demand cool, to reduce costs that
ballooned during the boom years.
Exploration typically requires little committed spending,
staff can be easily moved and cuts have little immediate impact.
A project can take two decades to develop from the idea of
entering a country, to a decision on whether to begin mining.
Virtually all miners have cut back - including Rio, which
uncovered giant deposits from Peru to Guinea in the last decade
but more than halved spending on exploration in the first half
of this year.
It cut $483 million of exploration and evaluation costs in
the first six months - more than half its 2013 reduction target
- and slowed work at projects including U.S. copper mine
Resolution.
McIntosh, a veteran of almost three decades who has worked
in 45 countries, said less cash now may not mean fewer finds.
"One of our experiences from the 1980s and 1990s is that
when you have a lot of money to invest, people tend to get busy
but they are not necessarily busy being successful," he said.
PRIORITISE AND PLAN
"It is much more about how you prioritise and plan."
During the boom years, when miners were chasing volumes at
all cost, Rio increased its exploration spending at a fraction
of the average rate in the industry.
According to McIntosh, Rio's spending rose 2.5 times
between 2004 and 2012, compared with a nine-fold industry-wide
increase.
He put that down to an exploration plan, linked to Rio's
strategic priorities, that treats its options like a
pharmaceutical company would treat its research and development
portfolio. Every project phase is separated by a "gate", or a
decision on whether it should continue.
Cutbacks so far, he said, have been largely covered by lower
prices for outside services and contractors, which have cooled
alongside metals demand, as big and small miners ret1reat.
HITTING PAY DIRT
Rio, McIntosh said, has had one of the highest success rates
in the industry.
Since 2002, his 500-strong team have found nine "tier one"
deposits - projects that have the scale and quality to appeal to
a major. These include the Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea, and
Resolution, owned with BHP Billiton - both among the
world's largest untapped deposits.
Rival BHP has cut virtually all exploration except for
copper and oil and gas.
Rio, though, has remained active even in iron ore - a
steelmaking ingredient that already accounts for almost 90
percent of its earnings.
Most of the iron ore activity is so-called brownfield -
working around an existing operation - often preferred as it is
cheaper. But there is also activity outside Rio's core
Australian base to keep options open.
"There is just a very small effort to make sure we don't
miss a deposit that could be a game changer," McIntosh said.
Like other miners Rio has pushed into increasingly difficult
regions to seek the next big deposit - and has continued despite
delays and difficult negotiations over its mine in Mongolia and
the 2008 revocation of part of its concession in Guinea.
McIntosh said there may be some "hidden" deposits in
established locations such as Chile, for copper, that are
becoming visible with new technology. But Rio will also keep an
eye on developing regions.
This includes Laos, where it is moving towards a discovery,
India, where it has made a diamond find, or China, where it has
a venture with state-owned miner Chinalco.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Anthony
Barker)