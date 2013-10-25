UPDATE 3-BHP rejects Elliott's overhaul proposals as flawed, costly
* Elliott wants to end dual corporate structure, spin off oil
TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's Sumitomo Corp said on Friday it and Glencore Xstrata PLC will buy a 50.1 percent stake in the Clermont coal mine in Australia from Rio Tinto for $1.015 billion.
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2014.
* Prices falling on higher supply, worries about demand outlook