KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 Rio Tinto
, the world's third largest miner, and Cahya Mata Sarawak
have scrapped plans for a $2 billion aluminium smelter
project in Malaysia's Borneo island state of Sarawak as power
supply terms could not be finalised, CMS said in on Tuesday.
CMS, a financial and construction conglomerate based in
Sarawak, said both companies had worked to set up an aluminium
smelter for years but could not agree on the commercial power
supply terms with Sarawak Energy Berhad.
"As a result, Rio Tinto Aluminium (Malaysia) and CMS have
agreed that they would cease to pursue plans to jointly develop
an aluminium smelter at Samalaju in Sarawak but remain open to
other future possible collaborations," CMS Group Managing
Director Richard Curtis said in a statement.
The aluminium smelter was supposed to have an annual
capacity of 1.5 million tonnes to meet surging demand from China
and other developing economies.
But the project, which was first announced in 2007, had not
gone beyond the planning stage due to delays in constructing
Bakun dam -- one of the world's largest hydroelectric dams --
that would provide cheap power to energy-guzzling smelter.
Malaysia's government last year set a lower rate on the
power generated from the Bakun dam in Sarawak, selling it to
Sarawak Energy at 0.0625 ringgit per kilowatt hour (KwH) with an
expected increase of 1.5 percent every year.
The new rate is within Sarawak's offer to buy electricity at
0.05 ringgit and 0.07 ringgit per KwH in order to secure
investments from smelters for whom energy accounts for a third
of costs.
Shares in CMS closed up 0.4 percent while Rio's shares in
London were up 1.7 percent at 1050 GMT.