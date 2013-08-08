By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON Aug 8 Miner Rio Tinto ,
which is developing the southern half of the Simandou iron ore
deposit in Guinea, said on Thursday the company could be
interested in a larger footprint, including additional blocks
held by rivals.
Rio had initially held the whole of the Simandou, one of the
world's largest iron ore deposits. But in 2008 it was accused of
moving too slowly and was stripped of the northern half by the
then president, Lansana Conte, who died months later.
The northern half - blocks 1 and 2 - is held by the mining
arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's conglomerate, BSG
Resources, and Brazilian partner Vale. But that
licence is being reviewed by the Guinean government, and all
work on those blocks has stopped.
"It could be attractive, depending on how it was offered,"
Rio Chief Executive Sam Walsh said when asked about his interest
in blocks 1 and 2 of Simandou. He said these could be offered
via a tender process, should they become available.
Rio, the world's second-largest producer of iron ore, had
worked on the northern half before its licence was revoked,
Walsh said, and had told the government it would "like to get a
return on this work". But he said a review of the ownership of
the northern half was in the hands of the Guinean bureaucracy,
specifically a technical committee.
Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira told reporters later on Thursday
that the miner had not been contacted by Rio on the subject.
BSGR, however, said Rio had been "legally" stripped of
blocks 1 and 2 after failing to make progress, adding that Rio's
existing project was not commercially viable.
"Rio is not interested in developing these assets, they want
to prevent others from doing so in order to maintain a
competitive advantage," said BSGR President Asher Avidan.
Rio's path to first production on the southern half of
Simandou has not been smooth, and progress has slowed as the
miner comes under pressure from investors to slash costs and cut
back on riskier, costly projects.
Rio and the government have for months been debating how to
combine a 2011 settlement deal, which ended the dispute after
Rio was ejected from the northern portion in 2008, with an
original investment agreement, while weighing up technical
studies and the issue of financing - particularly for Guinea's
stake in the project's costly infrastructure.
The so-called framework agreement could now be resolved by
the end of the year, while a new deal will likely see
infrastructure owned and operated by a third party, Walsh said.
"The government and the shareholders are talking to a range
of infrastructure organizations as to what is the best option to
physically take it forward," he said.
A 2015 target for first production, long considered
unrealistic by industry analysts and insiders, will be hard to
achieve, Walsh conceded. Guinea's mines minister has also said
the date is likely to be missed.