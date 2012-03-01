MELBOURNE, March 1 Rio Tinto, the world's third-largest miner, said it sees coking coal and copper markets remaining tight, while margins were being squeezed in aluminium.

"Demand for commodities in 2012 will be supported by a through-the-year improvement in global growth, although we cannot rule out periods of volatility similar to those in 2011," Rio Tinto's chief economist, Vivek Tulpule, said in slides prepared for an analyst presentation in Sydney.