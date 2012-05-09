BRISBANE May 10 World No.3 miner Rio Tinto
reaffirmed it is a little more confident about the
outlook for commodities demand than it was six months ago,
despite the downturn in Europe and questions about the U.S.
economic recovery.
"Overall, we are somewhat more confident than six months
ago, in addition to which I believe our strong balance sheet
will serve to strongly underpin our business in the face of
short-term volatility," Rio Tinto's chairman, Jan du
Plessis, told shareholders at the group's Australian annual
meeting.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said the key issue
facing the company was rising costs, which had hurt margins at
all its Australian operations other than its iron ore mines.
"Increasing costs are an industry-wide problem, particularly
in hotspots like here in Queensland, and I am determined to be
on the front foot in tackling this challenge," he said in a
speech prepared for the annual meeting.