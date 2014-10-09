(Corrects iron ore price in 7th paragraph to $79.80, not
$78.80)
* BHP aims to overtake Rio as lowest cost iron ore miner
* Rio iron ore chief says focus is on ridding more cost
overruns
* Higher cost producers feeling heat of mega miners
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 9 Global miner Rio Tinto
dismissed arch-rival BHP Billiton's
pledge to upstage it as the world's lowest cost iron ore miner.
"You can rest assured, we are not standing still," Rio Tinto
iron ore division chief Andrew Harding told reporters on a
conference call.
BHP on Monday unveiled plans to cut production costs to
less than $20 a tonne from $27.50 for the 2014 financial year in
a bid to become the lowest cost miner. That compares with Rio
Tinto's cost of $20.40 a tonne in the first half of
2014.
Iron ore prices hit five-year lows this year and projections
of further falls has miners scrambling to cut costs.
From Europe to Australia, smaller, less efficient miners are
in many case struggling to survive, while a few mega miners,
including Rio Tinto and BHP, take a bigger share of the $130
billion seaborne iron ore market.
This year, 125 million tonnes of supply - more than 10
percent of China's imports - will exit the market, 65 million
coming from Chinese producers, Harding said.
The spot iron ore price ended September with a loss of
almost 12 percent and was sitting just off the month's lows at
$79.80 on Wednesday .IO62-CNI=SI.
China is tipped by Australia's Bureau of Resource and Energy
Economics to import 875 million tonnes of iron ore this year.
Rio Tinto is on track to lift output 9 percent to 290
million tonnes ahead of a push to 360 million tonnes. That ranks
the Anglo-Australian company number two in size behind Vale
of Brazil. BHP is a distant third.
An increasing portion of Rio Tinto's tonnage will be mined
and transported to ships under a far-reaching automation program
pursued by Harding to save on costs. By some estimates, Rio
Tinto is as much as five years ahead of BHP in this area.
Harding said 32 projects controlled by smaller companies
would move swiftly to fill the supply void if the company backed
down from its expansion schedule in Australia.
"The whole reason we are pushing more tonnes into the market
is to fill a void," Harding said. "If we don't fill that void,
someone else will."
FLAWED STRATEGY
BHP intends to boost its mining capacity by 65 million
tonnes to 290 million tonnes a year by June 2017.
Western Australia state leader Colin Barnett said he was
concerned of the impact of lower prices on the billions of
dollars in state royalties collected annually and urged Rio
Tinto and BHP to rethink their strategies and slow the pace of
expansion.
"While these companies are pursuing their business
strategies, which I tend to think are flawed, it is actually
hurting the host state, which provides the iron ore and
generates most of the wealth for Rio Tinto and BHP," he said.
Rio Tinto this week rejected a merger approach from Glencore
, pitched in part as a way to provide greater
diversification in its iron ore-weighted portfolio, representing
92 percent of first-half underlying earnings.
