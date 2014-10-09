SYDNEY Oct 9 Rio Tinto said
falling iron ore prices would lead to the elimination of 125
million tonnes of iron ore supply among higher cost producers in
2014.
The world's second-biggest iron ore miner also said it
intends to sell 85 percent of its 2014 iron ore output under
term contracts and the rest on the spot market, according to a
statement released on the Australian Securities Exchange.
The iron ore price ended September with a loss of almost 12
percent, its steepest monthly fall since May. The price has
stabilised since and was sitting at $78.80 on Thursday
.IO62-CNI=SI.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)