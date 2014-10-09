SYDNEY Oct 9 Rio Tinto said falling iron ore prices would lead to the elimination of 125 million tonnes of iron ore supply among higher cost producers in 2014.

The world's second-biggest iron ore miner also said it intends to sell 85 percent of its 2014 iron ore output under term contracts and the rest on the spot market, according to a statement released on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The iron ore price ended September with a loss of almost 12 percent, its steepest monthly fall since May. The price has stabilised since and was sitting at $78.80 on Thursday .IO62-CNI=SI. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)