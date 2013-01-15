SYDNEY Jan 15 Rio Tinto said on
Tuesday its iron ore production beat its own guidance to hit 253
million tonnes in 2012, as the miner cashes in on resurgent
Chinese demand that has driven up prices in recent months.
"This was another year of strong operational performance
across the group," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said
in the company's fourth-quarter production report.
"Markets remain volatile, but our business continues to
perform well," Albanese said.
Rio Tinto, the second-biggest producer behind Brazil's Vale
, had set a target of 250 million tonnes in 2012, up
from 244.6 million in 2011.
Iron ore prices have soared more than 80 percent since
September as Chinese steel mills -- the single biggest buyers of
seaborne-traded ore -- returned to the market on signs of a
recovery in the Chinese economy.
Benchmark prices hit a 15-month high of
$158.50 a tonne last week, as China's iron ore imports topped 70
million tonnes for the first time in December helped by a
resurgent economy and a cold snap that cut local production.
Rio Tinto also said its aluminium division produced 10
percent less primary metal in 2012 versus 2011 due to a labour
dispute.
The company said it would also make a decision later this
month on whether to mothball the Gove alumina refinery in
Australia.