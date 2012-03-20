PERTH, March 20 Rio Tinto , the
world's second-largest iron ore producer, said that its plans to
expand production were well advanced for completion next year
despite concerns over cooling demand in China,
"Although the rate of GDP growth in China is more
immediately slowing, we remain confident on the basis of the
figures we have seen, of a soft landing, with solid growth for
this year," David Joyce, managing director of expansion
projects, said in a speech.
Rio Tinto plans to boost output from its mines in
Australia's western Pilbara iron belt to 283 million tonnes a
year by the second half of 2013, up from the current 225 million
tonnes. That would represent about a fifth of current world
trade in the key steel making ingredient.