MELBOURNE, March 26 Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said putting a cap on iron ore production was not in Australia's national interest, dismissing a suggestion it could help lift the traded price of the steelmaking commodity.

Walsh was speaking two days after Fortescue Metals Group's chairman and founder, Andrew Forrest, called on fellow iron ore miners to join Fortescue in capping production.