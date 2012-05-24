SYDNEY May 24 Rio Tinto
restated plans to substantially increase production of iron ore
over the coming years, saying its total global production could
reach 450 million tonnes by 2016.
The world's No.2 producer of iron ore is already committed
to lifting yearly output capacity at its main Pilbara mines by
23 percent to 283 million tonnes, with a proposal before its
board to increase that to 353 million tonnes by the first half
of 2015.
"At current estimates, we have options to expand to a global
annual capacity approaching 450 million tonnes by 2016, when
Canada and our new project in Guinea are added in," iron ore
chief Sam Walsh told a business luncheon in Sydney on Thursday.
Rio Tinto, along with other big diversified miners,
including BHP Billiton , Vale and
AngloAmerican are beefing up iron ore divisions even as
top consumer China looks to curb economic growth, raising
questions over demand levels for ore.