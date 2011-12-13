MELBOURNE Dec 13 Rio Tinto confirmed on Tuesday that an arbitrator upheld its claim against Ivanhoe Mines' poison pill, which was designed to stop Rio Tinto from creeping above its 49 percent stake.

"Rio Tinto is currently examining the decision but can confirm an independent arbitrator has upheld our claim in respect of Ivanhoe Mines' Shareholder Rights Plan," the global miner said in a statement emailed to Reuters.