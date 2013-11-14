(Adds rights offer amount, updates share price)
Nov 14 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
said Thursday it was planning a rights offering of up to $2.4
billion, citing delays at Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold
mine in Mongolia that have stopped it from financing the mine's
next phase.
Shares of Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill, which owns 66
percent of Oyu Tolgoi, fell more than 6 percent to C$4.35 in
afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Diversified miner Rio Tinto owns 50.8
percent of Turquoise Hill and operates Oyu Tolgoi.
Turquoise Hill filed a preliminary prospectus for the rights
offering. Rights offerings raise funds from existing
shareholders.
Rio Tinto put Oyu Tolgoi's more than $5 billion underground
expansion on hold in July, saying the Mongolian government
wanted parliament to approve the project's financing.
Uncertainty over Oyu Tolgoi and shifting foreign investment
rules have weighed on foreign direct investment in Mongolia over
the last year.
Turquoise Hill said progress was being made with the
government, but it was not clear when the project would be
approved or when a feasibility study would be final. The company
said it did not expect to complete project financing this year.
Under an agreement with Turquoise Hill, Rio Tinto will be
required to buy shares that are not taken up under the rights
offering, subject to some conditions.
The preliminary prospectus did not include the size of the
proposed offering but said it could be as much as $2.4 billion.
Turquoise Hill's market capitalization was about $4.5 billion at
Wednesday's stock market close.
Turquoise Hill needs the funds to repay Rio Tinto under two
funding facilities. The facilities' maturity dates have been
extended to Jan. 15, 2014, so the rights offering can be
completed.
Turquoise Hill also reported its financial results for the
third quarter on Thursday. It posted a net loss of $94.0
million, or 9 cents a share. Analysts, on average, had expected
a loss of 5 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $15.7 million from $3.8 million.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Bernadette Baum and John
Wallace)