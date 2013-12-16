TORONTO Dec 16 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
said on Monday that parent Rio Tinto
had secured extended commitments from the banks that have agreed
to finance the underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper
and gold mine in Mongolia.
Turquoise Hill, which owns 66 percent of the mine, said the
commitment letters from the 15 banks now expire on March 31. It
had said in June that they would expire Dec. 12 and that funding
would be delayed until it could resolve issues with the
Mongolian government.
Rio, which owns 50.8 percent of Turquoise Hill and operates
Oyu Tolgoi, put the mine's more than $5 billion expansion on
hold in July, saying the Mongolian government wanted parliament
to approve the project's financing.
Mongolia hopes to resolve the dispute by early 2014, a
government source told Reuters last month.