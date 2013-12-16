TORONTO Dec 16 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
said on Monday that parent Rio Tinto
had secured extended commitments from the banks that have agreed
to finance the underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper
and gold mine in Mongolia.
The extension, to March 31, gives Rio Tinto more time to
resolve a dispute over costs with the government of Mongolia.
Rio, which owns 50.8 percent of Turquoise Hill and operates
Oyu Tolgoi, put the mine's more than $5 billion expansion on
hold in July, saying the Mongolian government wanted parliament
to approve the project's financing.
Mongolia, which will not see its share of Oyu Tolgoi's
profit until Turquoise Hill recovers its costs, has complained
that total costs on the first phase were $2 billion higher than
planned.
It wants assurances such overruns will not happen again, and
hopes to resolve the dispute by early 2014, a government source
told Reuters last month.
Turquoise Hill, which owns 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, had
said in June that financing commitments would expire Dec. 12.
The Vancouver-based company announced a rights offering to
raise up to $2.4 billion in November, citing the delays at Oyu
Tolgoi.
A feasibility study for the underground expansion is still
on track for the first half of 2014, the company said on Monday.
It also confirmed that it expects Oyu Tolgoi to produce 150,000
to 175,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates, and 700,000 to
750,000 ounces of gold in concentrates in 2014.
Separately, Turquoise Hill said a class action complaint has
been filed in the Southern District of New York in connection
with SouthGobi Resources Ltd's recent revenue
restatements.
SouthGobi, a coal miner controlled by Rio through Turquoise
Hill, said last month it had recognized revenue from its Ovoot
Tolgoi mine in Mongolia earlier than it should have. Turquoise
Hill said it believes the complaint has no merit.