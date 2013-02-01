* Mongolia concerned about soaring project costs at Oyu
By Terrence Edwards and Sonali Paul
ULAN BATOR/MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Rio Tinto faces
tough negotiations next week in Mongolia, where the government
is under pressure to plug a budget deficit and increase its
share of the wealth from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper and
gold mine.
Oyu Tolgoi, 34 percent owned by Mongolia and controlled by
Rio Tinto, produced its first concentrate this week and is on
track to start supplying metal and paying royalties by June.
The success of the mine is crucial for both sides as, at
full tilt, Oyu Tolgoi will account for nearly a third of
Mongolia's economy, while Rio Tinto is depending on the mine to
drive growth beyond its powerhouse iron ore business.
Rio Tinto is not expected to have to give up a bigger share
of the mine, but some analysts say it could end up agreeing to
provide more funding in areas like infrastructure to remove
uncertainty over a project that is expected to produce 425,000
tonnes of copper and 460,000 ounces of gold a year.
Rio Tinto and its subsidiary, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
, last year fended off an attempt by Mongolia to
renegotiate their 2009 investment agreement on Oyu Tolgoi.
The government is drafting a law that would require
Mongolians to hold at least a 34 percent stake in mines, however
talk that this would apply to Oyu Tolgoi has died down.
Instead, there is speculation the government may press Rio
for more funding outside the agreement, which includes a 5
percent royalty on all sales, as Mongolia faces a revenue
squeeze despite being touted as the world's fastest growing
economy as recently as 2011.
"It looks as if the government of Mongolia will run a large
budget deficit in 2013," said Nick Cousyn, chief operating
officer at BDSec, an investment bank in Mongolia.
"How they will close this gap is anyone's guess, but we
think unilaterally changing the OT agreement is off the table,"
he said.
UPPER HAND
In meetings scheduled for next week, the government could
question why project costs have blown out, raising concern that
Rio Tinto may want to slow development due to the steeper costs,
as it has done with other major capital projects.
Rio Tinto executives in Ulan Bator and a spokesman declined
to comment on the upcoming talks.
Turquoise Hill last year put the total project cost at $13.2
billion, including developing an underground mine and sustaining
capital costs, up from a 2010 estimate of $9.55 billion.
A Bloomberg report this week said Rio was considering a
temporarily halt of construction to protest against demands by
the government for a bigger stake in the project and new royalty
rates.
In response to the report that cited two unnamed sources,
Rio Tinto said it remained on schedule to start selling ore from
the mine in the first half of the year.
One analyst said the firm may be considering delaying the
project's second stage to build an underground mine, but others
said it was unlikely to hold up the expansion for too long.
"It's not going to kill the project off because it's a
cracking asset," said Hayden Bairstow, an analyst at CLSA.
The feasibility study for the underground mine is due to be
finished in the first half of 2013. Construction was estimated
last year at $5.1 billion.
ANOTHER WRITEDOWN?
Rio Tinto's latest battle in Mongolia poses a challenge for
its new chief executive, Sam Walsh, who replaced Tom Albanese in
January after the firm reported $14 billion in writedowns in
aluminium and coal.
Walsh may want to smooth relations with the government
rather than play tough to ensure that the firm does not have to
keep fighting off a clamour for greater Mongolian ownership,
CLSA's Bairstow said.
"When it's effectively a third of GDP, getting the entire
country offside isn't a go-forward position that's going to
work," he said.
If the firm bowed to some of the government's demands and as
a result had to take a small writedown, the market may be
forgiving, as it would remove uncertainty, Bairstow said.
The talks with Rio Tinto are part of a wider effort by the
government to squeeze more out of the mining industry.
At a meeting on Friday, Mongolian miners complained about
the proposed new mining law that would impose taxes on
exploration and step up local ownership of resources to as much
as 51 percent.
Though one of the aims of the law is to make sure resources
stay in Mongolian hands, some local miners are just as worried
over the legislation as foreign counterparts.
The proposed law includes heavy fines and could even have a
company's licensed land revoked by the government, said
Enkhsaikhan Batmunk, director general of Magma Mines.
Another concern is that if the state owns 51 percent of a
firm, it will be tough to raise money via a public listing.
But while Mongolians recognised the need for foreign
investment, "What's under the ground belongs to them like the
sky," said Namgar Algaa, executive director of the Mining
Association.