LONDON, Aug 14 Rio Tinto said
on Wednesday it would have to cut up to 1,700 jobs in its
Mongolian operation, after a more than $5 billion underground
expansion of the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine was suspended.
The expansion was put on ice last month as the global miner
said the Mongolian government wanted parliament, currently in
recess, to approve financing for the project.
Mongolian Prime Minister Norov Altankhuyag said last week
that Rio did not need to seek parliamentary approval for the
development's package.
The delay marked the latest bump in the road for Rio at one
of its biggest projects - and one of the world's largest
untapped copper deposits - which started exporting from an open
pit mine in July after two last-minute hiccups in securing
government approval.
Mongolia has raised concerns about the costs of the Oyu
Tolgoi expansion and the potential that rising expenditure will
delay when it starts receiving its share of profits.
The government has also complained that locals are not well
represented in the management of the project.
A Rio spokesman said that the delay was now being
implemented.
"There will be up to 1,700 redundancies for our employees
and contractors," a Rio spokesman said.
"(Oyu Tolgoi is) still an operating business, exporting
concentrate to our international customers, and infrastructure
projects outside of the underground mine such as the road
construction to Tsagaankhad will continue."
At the end of April 2013, Oyu Tolgoi employed 11,750 people,
almost 90 percent of them Mongolian nationals.
Rio said Oyu Tolgoi shareholders - itself and the government
- were still "fully committed" to resolving the issues holding
back the underground development.
Oyu Tolgoi, two-thirds owned by Rio's Turquoise Hill
Resources unit, is a vital new source of growth for the
miner, currently dependent on iron ore mining in Australia.
It is also critical for Mongolia, as the International
Monetary Fund estimates it will generate up to a third of
Mongolia's GDP by the time the mine reaches full production in
2021.