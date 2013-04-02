WELLINGTON, April 2 Rio Tinto has
rejected a New Zealand government offer of a short-term subsidy
to prop up a loss-making aluminium smelter and will try to reach
an agreement on cheaper power prices directly with the
electricity firm, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.
Last week, the government said it had offered a small
subsidy to bridge a gap between the price state-owned Meridian
Ltd was asking for power and what Rio's NZ Aluminium Smelters
Ltd (NZAS) was willing to pay.
John Key said Rio, which owns nearly 80 percent of NZAS, has
knocked back the offer because it wanted a longer term solution
and would now try to reach a deal with Meridian.
"We have no interest in a long-term subsidy. If it can't
stand on its own two feet, it shouldn't be there," Key told TV3.
The 41-year-old smelter at the bottom of the South Island is
the country's biggest power consumer, using around 15 percent of
national output, and exports around NZ$1 billion ($837 million)
worth of aluminium a year.
A 17-year contract was signed in 2007 and came into force in
January, but a slump in aluminium prices prompted NZAS
to ask for lower prices last year, although it is locked into
the current contract for at least three years.
Meridian said last week there was a major gap between the two
sides, and it doubted a new agreement could be reached.
Rio countered that they believed a deal was still possible.
The company has previously raised the prospect the plant could
be closed.
Rio Tinto has ring fenced its Australia and New Zealand
Pacific Aluminium division into a separate entity with an eye
towards selling or closing facilities.
"I'm not as convinced as others may be that they will walk
away," said Prime Minister Key.
Power suppliers fear if the smelter closes it would create
such an over-supply of electricity and cause power prices to
plummet.
It could also threaten plans to sell off Meridian and two
other state-owned power companies: Mighty River Power Ltd and
Genesis Energy, which are slated for partial privatisation over
the next three years.
The first sale, of up to 49 percent in Mighty River Power,
is set to be done by mid-May. The government has said Meridian's
problems will not delay the sale.