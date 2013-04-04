LONDON, April 4 Rio Tinto has hired
investment bank Macquarie to sell its majority stake in the
Northparkes copper mine in Australia, a source familiar with the
matter said, adding to a growing list of planned divestments.
Northparkes, in New South Wales, is the latest of the global
miner's assets to be earmarked for sale, as Rio's new chief
executive Sam Walsh pushes ahead with aggressive cost cuts and
the company battles to meet its promise of reaping "significant"
cash proceeds from divestments this year.
Rio Tinto and Macquarie declined to comment on the sale.
Rio's 80-percent stake in the mine accounted for less than
10 percent of group copper production last year and amounts to a
fraction of a copper division dominated by the potential of
giant assets like Escondida in Chile and Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia.
The mine has been valued by analysts at $300 to $400 million
- modest in the context of Rio's portfolio and its debts.
A sale, though, would be welcome as Rio targets a $5 billion
cumulative reduction in costs by the end of 2014, and with the
miner also under pressure from rating agencies to cut back a
debts which more than doubled to $19.3 billion in 2012.
Standard & Poor's revised Rio's outlook to negative in
February, outlining a one-in-three chance of the company's
rating being lowered in the next 12 to 18 months.
Northparkes joins a long list of other operations already on
the block, including Rio's diamond arm and aluminium assets the
company has been reviewing for over a year. Rio is also selling
a majority stake in Canada's largest iron ore producer and has
appointed advisers sell to thermal coal assets.
The source familiar with the matter, however - confirming
newspaper reports on the sale of Northparkes and the potential
reduction of Rio's 80-percent holding in Coal & Allied to just
over a majority - said it was unlikely any of the assets would
find a buyer quickly.
"I am not sure anyone is desperate to own these assets," the
source said, adding more operations could be added to the list
unless sales are completed soon.
The minority 20 percent stake in Northparkes is owned by
Japan's Sumitomo Group.