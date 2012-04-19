LONDON, April 19 Global miner Rio Tinto
said on Thursday it was more upbeat about the outlook
for commodities than it was six months ago, but markets would
remain volatile amid uncertainty.
"Overall, we are somewhat more confident than six months
ago," Chairman Jan du Plessis told a shareholders meeting in
London.
"The world continues to face considerable uncertainty and we
believe this will contribute to ongoing volatility."
In February, when Rio reported full year results, it was
cautious about near-term prospects due to uncertainty in
financial markets, especially regarding Europe.