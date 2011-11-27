MELBOURNE Nov 28 Global miner Rio Tinto
warned on Monday that customers were turning
cautious but said it was still able to sell all the commodities
it could produce.
The company's comments matched rival BHP Billiton
, which earlier this month turned slightly more
bearish on commodities demand, warning that some buyers were
facing tighter access to credit.
Rio Tinto has approved spending of $14 billion for projects
in 2012 and said that could increase, the company said in a
statement ahead of an investor briefing in Sydney.
The world No.2 iron ore miner increased its iron ore
expansion target by 20 million tonnes to 353 million tonnes a
year by the first half of 2015.
