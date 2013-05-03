SYDNEY May 3 Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd
has attracted strong interest for a $2.5 billion
loan to expand its Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia,
in one of the largest resource financings in Asia this year,
banking sources said.
The financing is key for Rio Tinto to go ahead with the
construction of an estimated $5.1 billion underground mine at
Oyu Tolgoi, following the start of commercial sales mid-year
from an open-cut mine.
The project loan and the start of commercial sales both
hinge on Rio Tinto resolving a dispute with the Mongolian
government over management of the mine, spiralling costs, and
taxes. Both sides have said talks were progressing.
Lenders were scaled back due to strong demand, with 14
lenders submitting credit-approved commitments ranging from $50
million to $250 million. Those who submitted commitments of $300
million were scaled back by $50-$100 million.
Initial mandated lead arrangers BNP Paribas and
Standard Chartered Bank were allocated $250 million
each.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Credit
Agricole CIB, HSBC, ING Bank, Natixis, Societe Generale
and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp were
allocated $200 million each.
Three other banks have been allocated $150 million, and
Germany's export credit agency KfW IPEX and Dutch development
bank FMO are also lending.
The project financing has been split in two tranches, with
60 percent in a B-loan tranche with International Finance Corp
and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and 40
percent through a Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency
(MIGA)-guaranteed tranche.
The margin for the B-loan tranche is 340 basis points over
Libor, and 265 bp over Libor for the MIGA tranche. Lenders will
also earn a flat 250 bp upfront fee.
Lenders are waiting for Rio and financial adviser Rothschild
to finalise the split.
The project is also heavily backed by $1.95 billion in
direct loans from Australian, European, U.S. and Canadian export
credit agencies.
Due to the high level of equity investment, Rio will have
the option to raise more debt at a later stage and re-gear the
project.