* Mine start-up key to Mongolia, Rio Tinto growth
* Output could help fill Grasberg shortfall
ULAN BATOR, June 11 Global miner Rio Tinto
plans to start exporting copper from the $6.2-billion
Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia on Friday, according to an
invitation received by Reuters, marking the opening of a mine
that will eventually make up one-third of the country's economy.
Journalists have been invited to attend a ceremony at the
mine on June 14 to celebrate the first shipment.
Oyu Tolgoi, run by Rio Tinto, is a crucial source of growth
for the company as it looks to ease its dependence on iron ore
and cast off small or unprofitable assets.
It is particularly important now as the company's Bingham
Canyon mine in Utah was shut by a landslide in April and its 40
percent owned Grasberg mine in Indonesia has been shut
following an accident in May.
Metals traders are eager to hear if Rio has won official
approval to export concentrate from Oyu Tolgoi amid the
shortfall in shipments from the crippled Grasberg mine, run by
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold.
Rio Tinto declined to comment on the Oyu Tolgoi event. Its
subsidiary, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, owns a stake
of 66 percent in the mine, with the Mongolian government owning
the remainder.
Rio has been producing at Oyu Tolgoi for several months, and
has been aiming to start exporting by the end of June. But it
has said since February it would not start shipping until it
resolved disputes with the Mongolian government over royalties,
costs, management fees and project financing.
The start-up of Oyu Tolgoi has been seen as a crucial test
to revive foreign investment in Mongolia's vital mining sector,
which slumped last year after the government moved to tighten
investment regulations and sought a bigger stake in Oyu Tolgoi.
In the first ten years, annual output at Oyu Tolgoi is
expected to average 330,000 tonnes of copper and 495,000 ounces
of gold. By 2020, the mine could make up a third of Mongolia's
economy.
Rio Tinto is close to securing financing for a $5
billion-plus underground expansion of the mine.