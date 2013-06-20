China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MELBOURNE, June 21 Rio Tinto said its plan to start shipping copper from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper mine on Friday has been delayed at the request of the Mongolian government.
"Oyu Tolgoi is ready to start its first shipments of copper concentrate from its Mongolian mine and all necessary permits to do so have been received from relevant authorities," Rio Tinto spokesman Bruce Tobin said.
"However, plans to start shipping on Friday 21 June have been postponed at the request of the Government of Mongolia."
The company, whose Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd unit owns 66 percent of the mine, had earlier planned an event to mark the first shipment on June 14 which was then rescheduled to June 21.
Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020