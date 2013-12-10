ASUNCION Dec 10 Giant global mining company Rio
Tinto said on Tuesday it postponed studies
related to a proposed $4 billion aluminum plant in Paraguay due
to bad market conditions, putting what would be the country's
biggest-ever foreign investment in jeopardy.
The plant would have been Rio Tinto's largest worldwide,
with the capacity to produce 674,000 tons a year. It had been
scheduled to start operating in 2016.
"This was a difficult decision to make, given that we have
very much enjoyed the professionalism and collaboration of the
Paraguayan authorities," the company's Canadian subsidiary Rio
Tinto Alcan said in a statement. "Having said that, we cannot
avoid the reality of current market conditions."
Finance minister German Rojas told Reuters that the decision
was driven by the company's need to cut costs in the face of
fragile world commodity prices, aluminum prices in particular.
"It would have been worse if the project had advanced
further before having to be abandoned," Rojas said.