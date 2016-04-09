By Peter Gosnell
SYDNEY, April 9 Rio Tinto, one of the
world's biggest miners, has doubled its payment terms in a move
that will force embattled suppliers to wait up to 90 days to be
paid.
A spokesman for the mining giant confirmed the change on
Saturday, saying it would sustain jobs and supplier
relationships. Previously, the payment term was 45 days.
"We announced at the Rio Tinto results presentation in
February that we would be embarking on a further round of
measures to free up cash and reduce working capital," said the
spokesman, Bruce Tobin.
"This initiative is designed to preserve and maintain jobs
and suppliers in a tough global environment for commodities."
Tobin said the company was mindful of the impact moving to
90-day payments could have on suppliers already struggling as
mining companies cut costs and that Rio Tinto was preparing to
expand a financing programme it had been operating with
suppliers to its aluminium division.
"We are working with banks to use our strong credit rating
to establish an optional supply chain financing programme to
support suppliers," he said.
"This programme is being piloted with several suppliers in
our aluminium business, and we intend to make it more broadly
available from mid-year 2016.
According to a report in The Weekend Australian on Saturday,
Rio Tinto's new terms will apply to all contracts valued at $3
million or more. Suppliers whose contracts are valued at less
than $3 million will receive payment in 60 days.
The Australian also reported that Rio Tinto chief executive
Sam Wash had written to suppliers inviting any who believed they
should be exempt from the new payment terms to contact the
company.
Rio Tinto offers exemptions to suppliers that are registered
charities, certain community and indigenous organisations and
some government suppliers.
Rival mining giant BHP Billiton moved to 60-day supplier
payment terms about 18 months ago. A spokeswoman said on
Saturday the company retained significant flexibility in terms
of arrangements with small business suppliers.
"BHP Billiton remains committed to the local communities in
which we operate," BHP's Eleanor Colonico.
"We can grant exceptions to small enterprises in our local
communities to operate on reduced payment terms," she said.
"BHP Billiton's annual purchases exceed US$14 billion from
more than 20,000 suppliers. We have been working to bring our
standard payment terms into line with current market and
industry practice and have moved to 60-day terms," she said.
(Reporting by Peter Gosnell; Editing by Robert Birsel)