SYDNEY Jan 17 Global miner Rio Tinto reported a smaller-than-expected 2 percent rise in fourth-quarter iron ore production from a year ago and said its Australian coal operations improved following first half flooding.

"Across the Group, production has bounced back from the severe weather conditions experienced in the first half which had the biggest impact on Australian iron ore, coal and uranium," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in a statement accompanying the company's December-quarter production report

Rio Tinto, the world's second biggest producer of iron ore after Vale of Brazil, reported total global iron ore production, taking into account joint ventures with other companies, of 65 million tonnes in the quarter. Its share of production was 51 million tonnes, up 2 percent from the year ago period.

It also said it expects to produce 283 million tonnes by 2013 as it continues to expand mines in Australia.