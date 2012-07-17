MELBOURNE, July 17 Rio Tinto
reported on Tuesday flat iron ore output for the June quarter
from a year ago and said it was on track to hit a rate of 283
million tonnes a year by the end of 2013, despite concerns over
cooling growth in top metals consumer China.
The world's No.2 iron ore miner, which recently committed to
spending $3.7 billion towards e xpanding its production capacity
by 25 percent, said even with a deterioration in global economic
conditions in the second quarter, its expansion projects still
stack up.
"We are keeping a close eye on the pace of the U.S.
recovery, the continuing euro zone crisis and the impact of
efforts to stimulate the Chinese economy on the markets that we
serve," Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in the company's
quarterly operations review.
Iron ore production was steady at 48.6 million tonnes in the
June quarter, compared with 48.9 million tonnes a year earlier
and in line with a forecast from UBS.
Rio Tinto, like its peers, has been hit by slower demand
growth in China, its biggest customer, and has warned it expects
short term conditions to remain volatile amid uncertainty over
Europe's woes and a murky outlook for the U.S. recovery.